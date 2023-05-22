Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.30 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00005413 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $100.30 million and approximately $368,161.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,656.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00341017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00562257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00427653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,512,190 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

