Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

