EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $783,129.26

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $783,129.26 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.13229355 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $810,459.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

