Evan James Macmillan Young Sells 50,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 5.0 %

IE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,041. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.03.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 227.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

