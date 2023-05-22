Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60,950.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

