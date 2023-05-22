Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE EVBN opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $40.57.
About Evans Bancorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.