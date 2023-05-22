Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBNGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EVBN opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

About Evans Bancorp



Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

