Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE AQUA opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

