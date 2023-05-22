Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.29.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE AQUA opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.30.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
