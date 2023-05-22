Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.09. 4,558,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,252,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $428.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.