Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $106.07. 4,752,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254,700. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

