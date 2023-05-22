FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $282.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.81.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.08 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

