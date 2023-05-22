Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $196.37 million and approximately $33.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,870,203 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

