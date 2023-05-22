Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 1,070,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

