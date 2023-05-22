Financial Comparison: Cosmos Group (COSG) & The Competition

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cosmos Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48% Cosmos Group Competitors -193.16% -81.06% -12.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group Competitors 289 1304 1932 67 2.49

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cosmos Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 44.24%. Given Cosmos Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cosmos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million -$104.12 million -0.05 Cosmos Group Competitors $3.04 billion $482.08 million -0.21

Cosmos Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cosmos Group competitors beat Cosmos Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Cosmos Group Company Profile

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

