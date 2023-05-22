Financial Comparison: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ)

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ – Get Rating) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a beta of 11.9, indicating that its share price is 1,090% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muscle Maker has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Muscle Maker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker $161.70 million 0.22 -$7.96 million ($0.25) -4.44

Profitability

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Muscle Maker.

This table compares Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker -1.92% -38.17% -20.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse and Muscle Maker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Muscle Maker 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC. The company offers craft brewed beer brewed on site. Its units offer approximately 10 different types of beers ranging from light golden ale to full-bodied stout. It also offers customers, hard liquors; and also sells merchandise, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and other items bearing the Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse name and logo.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes, Mr. T's House of Boba, and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers through direct- to-consumer using musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty-two restaurants comprised of twenty-two company-operated restaurants and twenty franchised restaurants located in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Rhode Island, as well as in Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in League City, Texas.

