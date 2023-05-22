First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

