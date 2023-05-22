FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.89. 757,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,765. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

