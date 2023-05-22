Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.57.

Five9 Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 803,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,161. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,730 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

