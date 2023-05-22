Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0278 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $447.33 million and $5.47 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,097,816,313 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,046,828,181.282 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02830398 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,849,934.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

