Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
FL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,376,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
