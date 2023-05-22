Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 21,090,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,269,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.