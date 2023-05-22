Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives $3.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

FRGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $107,550.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,135,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 32.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth about $422,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.25. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 105.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forge Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

