Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 134,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.46. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

