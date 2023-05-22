Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Forrester Research Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $532.22 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $52.86.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

