Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.99 on Thursday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

