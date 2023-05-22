Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.20.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 359,147 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,124,000 after acquiring an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $33,348,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,817,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

