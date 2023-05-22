Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.21. 73,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

