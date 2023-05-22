Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 11,723 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,805,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $681,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.65. 1,879,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,297. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

