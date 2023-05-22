Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,856 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of Broadcom worth $648,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $677.40. 787,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,184. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $684.95. The stock has a market cap of $282.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.