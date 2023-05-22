Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,480,557 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $998,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.69. 716,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

