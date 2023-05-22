Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,726,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Bank of America worth $1,216,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.26. 16,114,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,003,012. The firm has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

