Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,490 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $592,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $11.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.06. 161,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

