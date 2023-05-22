Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 89,515 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223,882 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 89,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of NIKE worth $1,079,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE NKE traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.71. 6,236,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

