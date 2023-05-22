Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 900,053 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,865,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900,053 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Medtronic worth $1,466,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $89.84. 1,695,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

