Frax Share (FXS) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $509.63 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00026274 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,160,476 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

