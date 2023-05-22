FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. 4,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216. The company has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.61. FRP has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FRP by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.