FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FRP Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. 4,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216. The company has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.61. FRP has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FRP by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.