FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. 8,731,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,493,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $945.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,489,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,544,000 after buying an additional 1,142,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 465,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 988,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

