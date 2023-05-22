FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. 8,731,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,493,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
The stock has a market cap of $945.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.
