FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) shares shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. 8,731,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,493,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $945.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,489,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,544,000 after buying an additional 1,142,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 465,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 410,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 988,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

