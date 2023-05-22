Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.59.

Futu Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ FUTU traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,215. Futu has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03.

Institutional Trading of Futu

About Futu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

