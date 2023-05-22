Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,654

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.83) to GBX 1,654 ($20.72) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.57) to GBX 1,780 ($22.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Future from GBX 2,560 ($32.07) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Future Price Performance

Shares of FRNWF stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Future has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

