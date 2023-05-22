Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.52 million, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.