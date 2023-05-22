Gator Capital Management LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Gator Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital comprises about 3.8% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Victory Capital worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Victory Capital Stock Performance

In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $32.59. 209,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

