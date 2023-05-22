General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

GD traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $212.31. The company had a trading volume of 456,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.76. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.