GensoKishi Metaverse Market Cap Reaches $11.00 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $1.40 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,028,203 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

