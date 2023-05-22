Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.14. 111,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 685,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.99.

Getty Images Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,950,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,203 shares of company stock worth $4,968,892. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $66,061,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

