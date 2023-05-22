Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 146,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,514. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,467,000 after buying an additional 62,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,527,000 after purchasing an additional 211,327 shares during the period. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 279,652 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

