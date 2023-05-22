Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,725 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 4.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $129,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 201,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 81,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 509,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,602. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

