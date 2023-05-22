GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Up 7%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 1,013,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,560,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

GitLab Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of -0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

