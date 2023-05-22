Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Up 5.4 %

GLT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

In other news, SVP Wolfgang Laures bought 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,632.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Wolfgang Laures purchased 277,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,440.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 316,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,632.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 33,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 819,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,738 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 4,365,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,697 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Glatfelter by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 878,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Glatfelter by 1.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Stories

