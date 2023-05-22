Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 207,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

