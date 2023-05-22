Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,232,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,835 shares of company stock worth $66,680 over the last ninety days. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

