GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

GLYC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 208,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,139,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,268.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at $145,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 293,500 shares of company stock valued at $510,495. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

